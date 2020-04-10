Japan Producer Prices Sink 0.9% In March

Producer prices in Japan were down 0.9 percent on month in March, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in February.

On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent – again missing expectations for a dip of 0.1 percent after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were down 2.3 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices sank 4.7 percent on month and 7.7 percent on year.

