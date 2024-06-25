The Bank of Japan reported on Tuesday that producer prices in Japan decreased by 0.1 percent in May compared to the previous month. This decline follows a 0.7 percent increase in April. Annually, producer prices rose by 2.5 percent, slightly lower than the 2.7 percent increase observed in the previous month.The services producer price index also saw a 0.1 percent decline on a monthly basis, while it increased by 2.4 percent annually—down from the 0.7 percent monthly rise and the 2.6 percent year-on-year gain reported in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com