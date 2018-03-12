Japan Producer Prices Unchanged In February

Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent and down from 0.3 percent in January.

On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 2.5 percent – in line with forecasts and down from 2.7 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were down 1.1 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices eased 0.1 percent on month and jumped 4.4 percent on year.

