Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Japan Rate Decision Due On Friday

Japan Rate Decision Due On Friday

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic news.

The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent; the central bank is also due to release its quarterly outlook report.

New Zealand will release Q2 numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year. That follows the 0.8 percent quarterly increase and the 1.5 percent yearly gain in the previous three months. New Zealand also will see June results for the PMI from BusinessNZ; in May, the index score was 58.6.

Singapore will provide June figures for non-oil exports; in May, exports were down 0.1 percent on month and up 8.8 percent on year and the trade surplus was at SGD5.754 billion.

Australia will see July figures for its consumer inflation expectations; in June, the forecast called for an inflation rate of 4.4 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.