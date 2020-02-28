Japan Retail Sales Climb 0.6% On Month In January

The total value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.2 percent gain in December.

On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 0.4 percent – but that also exceeded forecasts for a drop of 1.3 percent following the 2.6 percent slide in the previous month.

Large retailer sales were down 1.4 percent on year in January, beating forecasts for a drop of 1.6 percent following the 3.0 percent decline a month earlier.

