Retail sales in Japan saw a notable increase in May, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The total retail sales value rose by 3.0 percent year-on-year, amounting to 13.504 trillion yen. This growth surpassed analysts’ expectations of a 2.0 percent increase, which was consistent with the revised 2.0 percent growth seen in April.On a month-to-month basis, retail sales experienced a robust seasonally adjusted increase of 1.7 percent, following a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month.Large retailers reported a month-on-month sales increase of 1.7 percent and a year-on-year rise of 4.0 percent. This was an improvement from the previous month’s figures, which saw a 1.2 percent month-on-month increase and a 3.0 percent year-on-year growth.Commercial sales also reflected positive trends, with a monthly increase of 2.0 percent and an annual growth of 5.6 percent, reaching 48.947 trillion yen. Meanwhile, wholesale sales grew by 2.3 percent on a monthly basis and 6.7 percent year-on-year, totaling 35.443 trillion yen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com