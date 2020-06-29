Japan Retail Sales Data On Tap For Monday

Japan will on Monday release May figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Sales are predicted to fall 5.4 percent on month and 11.6 percent on year after sinking 9.6 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year in April. Large retailer sales plummeted an annual 22.1 percent in the previous month.

Singapore will provide May numbers for import prices, export prices and producer prices. In April, import prices were down 13.3 percent on year, while export prices sank 9.9 percent on year and producer prices tumbled 7.6 percent on month and 15.5 percent on year.

Taiwan will see June results for its consumer confidence index; in May, the index score was 64.87.

Hong Kong will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were down 6.7 percent on year and exports were down 3.7 percent on year for a trade deficit of HKD23.3 billion.

