The total value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.
That missed forecasts for a gain of 3 percent and was down from 13.1 percent in June.
On a yearly basis, retail sales sank 2.8 percent – again shy of expectations for a decline of 1.7 percent following the 3.9 percent increase in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Japan Retail Sales Fall 3.3% In July - August 31, 2020
- *Japan Retail Sales -3.3% On Month, -2.8% On Year In July - August 31, 2020
- Japan Industrial Output Jumps 8.0% On Month In July - August 31, 2020