Japan Retail Sales Fall 4.6% On Year In March

Retail sales in Japan were down 4.6 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.
That barely beat expectations for a decline of 4.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in February (originally 1.7 percent).
Sales from large retails plummeted an annual 10.1 percent, missing forecasts for a decline of 8.0 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, retail sales skidded 4.5 percent – in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase a month earlier (originally 0.2 percent).
