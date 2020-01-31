Japan Retail Sales Gain 0.2% On Month In December

Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 1.2 percent following the 4.5 percent jump in November.

On a yearly basis, sales were down 2.6 percent – also missing forecasts for a drop of 1.8 percent following the 2.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Large retailer sales sank 3.0 percent on year, shy of expectations for a drop of 2.5 percent after losing 1.8 percent a month earlier.

