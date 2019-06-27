Japan Retail Sales Rise 0.3% In May

Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday – shy of expectations for a gain of 0.6 percent following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent drop in April (originally flat).

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 1.2 percent – in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in the previous month (originally 0.5 percent).

Large retailer sales were down 0.5 percent on year, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent following the 1.8 percent drop a month earlier.

