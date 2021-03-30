Japan Retail Sales Sink 1.5% On Year In February

The total value of retail sales in Japan was down 1.5 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday – coming in at 11.628 trillion yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 2.8 percent following the 2.4 percent drop in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales jumped 1.4 percent after dropping 1.7 percent in January.

Commercial sales were down 3.3 percent on year and up 0.4 percent on month at 42.114 trillion yen, while wholesale sales sank 1.2 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year to 30.486 trillion yen.

