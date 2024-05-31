On May 30, 2024, Japan’s Ministry of Economy updated the latest retail sales figures, revealing a significant boost in consumer spending. Retail sales surged by 2.4% in April 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. This marks a considerable increase from the 1.2% year-over-year growth reported in March 2024.This rebound in retail activity reflects a positive trend for the Japanese economy, indicating stronger consumer confidence and spending power. Economic analysts suggest that the rise in retail sales could be attributed to successful government stimulus measures and improved wage growth, which have boosted household income and expenditure.This optimistic data provides a stark contrast to the more modest performance observed in the prior month and highlights the dynamic nature of Japan’s economic recovery amid changing global economic conditions. Market watchers will be keenly observing upcoming months to determine if this upbeat trend continues.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com