Japan Retail Sales Unchanged In October

Retail sales in Japan were roughly flat on a seasonally adjusted basis in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent and was down from 0.8 percent in September.

On a yearly basis, retail sales sank 0.2 percent – again missing expectations for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 2.3 percent jump in the previous month (originally 2.2 percent).

Sales from large retailers were down 0.7 percent on year, beating expectations for a fall of 0.8 percent following the 1.9 percent gain a month earlier.

