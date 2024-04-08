In February 2024, Japan experienced a significant decrease in overtime pay compared to the same period a year ago. The latest data revealed a negative change of -1%, marking a notable shift from the previous month’s increase of 0.4%. This decline in overtime pay suggests potential economic challenges and shifts in the labor market within Japan.The recent update on April 7, 2024, highlighted the concerning trend, indicating a decrease in the financial benefits employees are receiving for working additional hours. As Japan navigates these changes in overtime pay, it will be crucial to monitor how this development impacts workers, businesses, and the overall economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com