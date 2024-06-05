Japan’s overtime pay has continued its downward trend, with the latest figures for April 2024 showing a decline to -0.60%. This represents a further decrease from the -0.50% recorded in March 2024. According to the latest data update on June 4, 2024, the monthly indicator reflects a year-over-year comparison, illustrating a more pronounced decline when viewed against the same period from the previous year.The continued fall in overtime compensation highlights ongoing challenges within the Japanese labor market. Such declines may signal broader economic issues, including reduced business activities and potential implications for consumer spending power. The country will need to address these concerns as it seeks to stabilize its workforce and ensure sustainable economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com