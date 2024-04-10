In the latest economic report from Japan, it has been revealed that bank lending in the country experienced a positive growth in March 2024. According to the data updated on April 9, 2024, the current indicator for bank lending reached 3.2%, up from the previous indicator of 3% in February 2024.This increase indicates a steady rise in lending activities within the country’s financial sector. The comparison of the Year-over-Year data shows that Japan’s bank lending performance has improved compared to the same period last year. The rise in bank lending could be a positive sign for the overall economy, indicating increased business activities and investment opportunities in Japan’s market.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring this trend to assess its impact on Japan’s economic growth and stability in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com