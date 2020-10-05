Japan Services PMI Improves In September – Jibun Bank

The services sector in Japan continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted services PMI score of 46.6.

That’s up from 45.0 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were slower declines in activity and new orders, along with marginal contraction in employment. Sentiment hit its highest level in nine months.

Export sales remained especially subdued, with latest data signaling a steep and accelerated contraction. International travel restrictions and client business closures were often mentioned by respondents.

The data also showed that the composite index rose to 46.6 in September from 45.2 in August.

