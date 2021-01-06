Japan Services PMI Slips To 47.7 In December – Jibun

The services sector in Japan continued to contract in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 47.7.

That’s down slightly from 47.8 in November and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were sustained reductions in output and new business, although employment levels broadly stabilized and sentiment remained positive.

Average cost burdens faced by Japanese service providers ended a four-month sequence of falls with a marginal increase in input prices in the latest survey period.

The survey also showed that its composite index improved to 48.5 in December from 48.1 in November.

