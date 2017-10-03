Japan Services PMI Slows To 51.0 In September – Nikkei

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.0.

That’s down from 51.6 in August, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, business activity expanded at the weakest pace for nearly a year as new order growth softened.

Output inflation was at its highest since July 2015, while business confidence picked up slightly.

Also, the composite index fell to 51.7 from 51.9 in August.

