Japan Services PMI Surges In October – Nikkei

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Monday with a 26-month high PMI score of 53.4.

That’s up from 51.0 in September, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new business growth quickened to a 53-month high, while business confidence also climbed.

The report also showed that the composite index jumped to 53.4, up from 51.7 in the previous month.

