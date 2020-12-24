Japan Services PPI Falls For Second Month

Japan’s services producer prices declined for the second straight month in November, the Bank of Japan said Thursday.
The services producer price index dropped 0.6 percent annually, following a 0.5 percent decrease a month ago.
On a monthly basis, services producer price inflation eased to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent in October.
Excluding international transportation, services producer prices were down 0.4 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month. Month-on-month, prices gained 0.2 percent, the same rate as posted in October.
