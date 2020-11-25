Japan Services PPI Falls In October

Japan’s services producer prices declined in October, data from the Bank of Japan showed on Wednesday.
The services producer price index fell 0.6 percent on a yearly basis, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in September.
Month-on-month, producer price inflation eased to 0.1 percent in October from 0.2 percent in the previous month.
Excluding international transportation, services producer prices were down 0.4 percent annually, in contrast to a 1.5 percent rise in September.
On month, the PPI excluding international transportation gained 0.1 percent versus 0.2 percent increase in September.
