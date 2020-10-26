Japan Services PPI Inflation At 6-Month High

Japan’s services producer price inflation accelerated to a six-month high in September, data from Bank of Japan showed on Monday.
The services Producer Price index advanced 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.1 percent rise in August. This was the fastest increase since March when prices gained 1.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, corporate services prices gained 0.1 percent, after staying flat in August.
Excluding international transportation, services producer price inflation rose to 1.4 percent from 1.2 percent. Month-on-month, the services PPI edged up 0.1 percent.
