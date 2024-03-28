Japan has seen a noteworthy surge in foreign bonds buying, with the latest indicator reaching 762.3 billion yen. This development marks a significant uptick from the previous recorded indicator, which had halted at -818.8 billion yen. The updated data as of 27 March 2024 showcases a turnaround in the country’s foreign bond investments, indicating a more positive market sentiment. Investors and analysts are likely observing this shift closely to gauge its implications on Japan’s financial landscape and the broader global market. With this sudden increase in foreign bonds buying, experts anticipate a potential repositioning of investment strategies and a renewed interest in the Japanese market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com