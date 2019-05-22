Japan Supermarket Sales Decline In April

Japan’s supermarket sales declined in April, data from the Chain Store Association showed Wednesday.

Supermarket sales dropped 1 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in March.

The annual drop was largely driven by clothing sales, which fell 7 percent. Meanwhile, services and household goods sales expanded from last year.

Before adjustment, sales grew 0.2 percent but slower than the 2 percent increase seen a month ago.

On a monthly basis, supermarket sales declined 1.6 percent in April.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com