Japan Tankan Survey On Tap For Friday

Japan Tankan Survey On Tap For Friday

The Bank of Japan will on Friday release its quarterly Tankan survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is expected to slip to a score of +13 from +14 in the previous three months, although the outlook is expected to improve to +15 from +13. Large all-industry capex is seen higher by 9.1 percent, down from 9.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Japan also will see August figures for unemployment and September data for its consumer confidence index. The jobless rate is called at 2.9 percent, up from 2.8 percent in July. The consumer confidence index had a score of 36.7 in August.

Australia will provide August figures for home loans and also see September results for the manufacturing index from the Australian Industry Group. Home loans are forecast to have fallen 2.0 percent on month after slipping 0.4 percent in July. The AiG manufacturing index had a score of 51.6 in August.

South Korea will see September data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 27 percent on year, slowing from 44 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 16.3 percent, down from 34.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in August was $1.67 billion.

Indonesia will release September numbers for consumer prices. Overall inflation is called higher by 1.69 percent on year, up from 1.59 percent in August. Core CPI is pegged at 1.30 percent, easing slightly from 1.31 percent a month earlier.

Thailand will see September results for its business confidence index; in August, the index score was 40.0.

Finally, several of the regional countries will see September results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Markit Economics, including Australia (52 previously), Indonesia (43.7), Japan (Jibun – 52.7), the Philippines (46.4), South Korea (51.2), Taiwan (58.5), Thailand (48.3) and Vietnam.

Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong returns to action on Monday, while China is off until Oct. 8.

