Japan’s tertiary activity index decreased for the third straight month in November, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.7 percent month-on-month in November, faster than the 0.2 percent decline in October.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, real estate, medical, health care, and welfare, business-related services, and goods rental and leasing decreased in November.

Meanwhile, retail trade, information and communications, and utilities increased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a slower pace of 0.9 percent in November after a 1.7 percent gain in the prior month.

