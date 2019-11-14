Japan Tertiary Industry Activity Rises In September

Japan’s tertiary industry activity rose in September, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

The tertiary industry activity index rose 1.8 percent month-on-month in September. Economists had forecast 1.1 percent rise.

Among the major industries, retail trade, wholesale trade, financial and insurance, living and amusement-related services,business related services, information and communication industry, electricity, gas, heat supply, water supply, medical, health care and welfare, and goods rental business increased.

Meanwhile, real estate business, and transport and postal activities declined in September.

On a yearly basis, tertiary industry activity advanced 3.8 percent in September.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com