Japan Tertiary Industry Index Numbers Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday see December numbers for its tertiary industry index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to add 0.1 percent on month, slowing from 1.3 percent in November.

New Zealand will see January numbers for food prices and for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ. In December, food prices were down 0.2 percent on month, while the manufacturing index had a score of 49.3.

Indonesia will release Q4 numbers for current account. In the third quarter, the current account deficit was $7.67 billion, while the capital account surplus was $1 million and the financial account surplus was $7.63 million.

