Japan Trade Deficit Y1,452.2 Billion In January

Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 1,452.2 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a shortfall of 1,029.5 billion yen following the 56.7 billion yen deficit in December.
Exports were down 8.4 percent on year to 5.574 trillion yen, shy of forecasts for a fall of 5.7 percent after dropping 3.9 percent in the previous month.
Imports eased an annual 0.6 percent to 6.989 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 3.5 percent after rising 1.9 percent a month earlier.
