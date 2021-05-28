Japan Unemployment Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release April figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is tipped to rise to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in March, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is called steady at 1.10.

Japan also will see May results for Tokyo inflation, which is considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend. In April, Tokyo overall inflation was down 0.6 percent on year and core CPI dipped 0.2 percent.

Singapore will provide April figures for import and export prices, as well as producer prices. In March, import prices were up 8.3 percent on year and export prices gained an annual 3.5 percent, while producer prices jumped 9.6 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com