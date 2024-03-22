The latest data update from Japan revealed that the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained stagnant at 0%. The comparison was made on a month-over-month basis, indicating no change in the cost of goods and services for consumers. The previous indicator also stood at 0%, representing a lack of movement in price levels since January 2024.The data was last updated on 21st March 2024, showing that Japan’s CPI has not seen any significant fluctuations recently. This could have implications for the country’s economy and monetary policies as policymakers may need to address potential deflationary pressures or lack of inflation. Stay tuned for further developments on Japan’s CPI and its impact on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com