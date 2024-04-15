Japan’s core machinery orders for February 2024 have shown a decrease of 9.1% year-over-year, dropping from -10.9% in January 2024 to -1.8% in February 2024. The data was updated on April 14, 2024, indicating a decline in new orders placed with domestic manufacturers for the production of machinery.The comparison period, year-over-year, reveals a significant downturn in core machinery orders, reflecting a challenging economic environment possibly impacted by global uncertainties or shifts in domestic demand. This decrease in core machinery orders may signal a slowdown in industrial investment and production within Japan, highlighting potential concerns for economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com