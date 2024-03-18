Recent data released on 17 March 2024 reveals that Japan’s core machinery orders took a hit in January 2024, dropping by -4.4%. This decline is a significant shift from the previous month, where orders had increased by 2.7%. The month-over-month comparison shows a stark contrast, with the current indicator registering a negative growth of -1.7% compared to December 2023.The decrease in core machinery orders could indicate a slowdown in Japan’s industrial sector and investment activities. This data is crucial as machinery orders are often considered a leading indicator of future economic performance. The latest figures may prompt policymakers and investors to closely monitor the situation and assess potential impacts on the overall economy. Experts will be observing upcoming data releases to gauge the trajectory of Japan’s economic recovery in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com