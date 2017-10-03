Japanese Firms' Inflation Expectations Ease: BoJ

Japanese companies’ inflation expectations slowed slightly in the third quarter, survey results from the Bank of Japan showed Tuesday.

Companies expect consumer prices to rise 0.7 percent in the year ahead compared to 0.8 percent increase projected a quarter ago, the summary of “Inflation Outlook of Enterprises” showed.

The 3-year ahead inflation was seen at 1.1 percent, the same rate as estimated in June. Similarly, the projection for 5-year ahead inflation was retained at 1.1 percent.

