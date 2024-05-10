Japan’s foreign bonds buying took a significant dive as the latest data shows a stark contrast with the previous indicators. The previous indicator, standing at 664.1 billion yen, has been overtaken by a staggering decline to -1013.0 billion yen in the current period. This unexpected turn in the foreign bonds market has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike. The data was last updated on 09 May 2024, highlighting a noteworthy shift in Japan’s investment patterns. The drastic change in foreign bonds buying suggests a potential reevaluation of global market dynamics or internal economic strategies within Japan’s financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com