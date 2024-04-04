In the latest update on Japanese foreign bonds buying, data as of 03 April 2024, indicates a significant shift as the current indicator has plummeted to -1660.5B. This marks a stark contrast from the previous indicator, which had reached 764.6B before coming to a halt. The sudden decrease in foreign bonds buying suggests a potential change in investment patterns or market conditions affecting Japan’s approach to international bonds. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to better understand the implications of this notable shift in Japanese foreign bonds buying.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com