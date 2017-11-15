The Japanese economy grew by 0.3% in the third quarter of 2017, lower than 0.4% that was expected. It is also below 0.6% seen in Q2. Year over year, the world’s third-largest economy advanced by only 1.4%, also falling short of expectations. The positive twist is that the economy grew by seven straight quarters in […] The post Japanese GDP grows slowly – JPY actually rises appeared first on Forex Crunch.
