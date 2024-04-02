In the latest development in the Japanese bond market, the 10-Year Japan Government Bond (JGB) auction saw a rise in yields to 0.753%. This increase comes after the previous indicator had been recorded at 0.718%. The data, last updated on 02 April 2024, highlights the changing landscape of bond yields in Japan. The shift in the JGB auction yields indicates a potential change in investor sentiment towards Japanese government securities. As bond yields continue to fluctuate, market participants will closely monitor these developments to assess the impact on the broader financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com