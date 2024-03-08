Japan witnessed a significant decline in household spending in January 2024, according to recent data released on 7th March 2024. The indicator for household spending dropped to -2.1% in January, marking a sharp decrease from the previous month when it stood at -0.9% in December 2023. The month-over-month comparison reveals a challenging economic scenario as Japanese consumers tightened their budgets in the beginning of the year. With this sharp decline in household spending, analysts are closely monitoring the situation to understand the potential impact on the overall economy and consumer sentiment in Japan.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com