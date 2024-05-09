In March 2024, Japan’s leading index took a downturn with the current indicator dropping to -0.7%, a significant decrease from the previous month’s 2.3%. This data, updated on 09 May 2024, reveals a negative shift in the country’s economic performance. The comparison, done on a month-over-month basis, indicates a stark contrast in the trajectory of the leading index. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the impact of this decline on Japan’s overall economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com