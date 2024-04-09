In the latest data update on April 9, 2024, it was reported that machine tool orders in Japan have declined further by 0.5% compared to the previous indicator. The previous indicator, which was at -8% in February 2024, has now worsened to -8.5%. The comparison is made on a Year-over-Year basis, indicating a decrease in orders for machine tools compared to the same period last year.The decline in machine tool orders may indicate a slowdown in the manufacturing sector in Japan, which could have ripple effects on the overall economy. As machine tool orders are often seen as a leading indicator of future industrial production, the negative trend observed in April 2024 warrants close monitoring for potential impacts on Japan’s economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com