The Japanese stock market has continued its positive trend from the previous three sessions, seeing modest gains on Friday. These increases follow positive cues from overnight global markets with the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index advancing above the 40,900 level. This upward trajectory is largely attributed to strong performance across several sectors, most notably exporters and financial stocks.The Nikkei 225 Index has seen a significant rise, currently experiencing an increase in 95.27 points or 0.23 percent, to 40,910.93, after hitting a new high of 41,087.75. On Thursday, Japanese stocks closed significantly higher.Stock market leaders such as SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing are on the uptick, with gains of 0.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Among auto manufacturers, Honda and Toyota are both enjoying increases of more than 2 percent each.In the technology industry, shares of Advantest have fallen by more than 1 percent, while Screen Holdings have dipped by almost 1 percent. Tokyo Electron, on the other hand, has seen an advancement of nearly 1 percent.In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are all gaining nearly 2 percent each. Major exporters, such as Mitsubishi Electric and Canon, have seen similar increases, with Panasonic advancing more than 2 percent, and Sony up by 0.4 percent.Among the significant gainers today, Sharp’s value has soared by nearly 8 percent, Suzuki Motor is up by almost 5 percent, while Nissan Motor has seen a rise of more than 4 percent. Other companies like Sumitomo Osaka Cement, Bridgestone, Tokyo Electric Power and Comsys Holdings are up by more than 3 percent each. Kabuta, Dai-ichi Life, Fujikura, Japan Airlines, and Mitsui Fudosan have all added approximately 3 percent each.However, not all stocks enjoyed a positive outing, as Chugai Pharmaceutical experienced a drop of more than 3 percent.In economic news, the nationwide consumer prices in February rose by 2.8 percent, in line with expectations and an increase from 2.2 percent in January, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Core CPI, after excluding volatile food costs, recorded a year-on-year rise of 2.8 percent, up from 2.0 percent in the preceding month.In international trading, the U.S. dollar is currently trading in a higher range of 151 yen.With a general global uptick in the markets, Wall Street stocks showed a significant rise in early trading on Thursday. Even though they receded slightly over the day, they still managed to close at record highs. This trend was followed by the European markets as well, with the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index recording substantial increases.In the commodities sector, crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday due to a stronger dollar and a weak demand for gasoline in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures dipped by $0.20 at $81.07 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com