The Japanese stock market made considerable gains on Friday, recovering from losses suffered in the previous three sessions. This rebound was primarily fueled by the encouraging global market trend. The Nikkei 225, Japan's benchmark index, performing especially well, saw gains primarily in the sectors of finance and technology.The Nikkei 225 index rose by 303.29 points, or 0.77%, to 39,902.00. Earlier, it had hit a high of 39,951.59. On Thursday, the Japanese markets had suffered significant losses.Significant players such as SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing saw their stocks rise by over 2% and almost 1% respectively. On the automobile front, Honda and Toyota experienced slight gain, both increasing by around 0.5% and 0.4% respectively.Within the tech industry, companies like Advantest, Screen Holdings, and Tokyo Electron experienced gains of over 3%, almost 2%, and close to 3% respectively. The banking sector saw Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, and Mizuho Financial increase by 0.4%, about 2%, and almost 4% respectively.Major exporters such as Mitsubishi Electric, Canon, Panasonic experienced gains of over 1%, close to 1%, and 0.2% respectively. Meanwhile, Sony's stocks dipped slightly, losing out by 0.5%.High performing stocks include Osaka Gas, Kajima, Taisei, Eisai, Obayashi, Fuji Electric, Pacific Metals, and Nichirei. Declining stocks include Keisei Electric Railway, Oriental Land, Tokyo Tatemono, and Isuzu Motors, with Keio suffering a loss of almost 3%.In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported a 6.3% decline in household spending, falling short of the anticipated 4.1% drop. The average monthly household income also declined by 2.1%.Meanwhile, Japan reported a current account surplus of 438.2 billion yen in January exceeding expectations. Despite a 12.1% drop in imports, exports saw an annual increase of 7.6%.The stock market optimism was mirrored domestically with the U.S. dollar garnering strength in the currency markets. Notably, Wall Street made significant gains, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 setting new record highs.European markets followed suit with the UK's FTSE 100 Index, Germany's DAX Index, and France's CAC 40 Index making encouraging gains.WTI Crude oil futures for April fell by $0.20 to $78.93 a barrel amid concerns over future demand, despite a weakening dollar's best efforts to limit losses.