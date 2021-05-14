Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Japanese Yen Drops Amid Rising Risk Appetite

Japanese Yen Drops Amid Rising Risk Appetite

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Japanese yen fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday amid rising risk appetite, as concerns about higher inflation eased after comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested that recent price pressures are transitory.

Most Asian stock markets rose, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as indications of a strengthening economy helped soothe some of the concerns about risks from inflation.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday the factors putting upward pressure on inflation are temporary and the spike may last through 2022.

The Fed would not overreact to temporary overshoots of inflation, he added.

Data showing a drop in U.S. jobless claims to a 14-month low last week also helped tame inflation worries.

Investors await U.S. retail sales for April and the preliminary readings of the Michigan consumer sentiment index for May due later in the day for more direction.

The yen dropped to 154.01 against the pound, 132.50 against the euro and 109.66 against the greenback, after rising to 153.69 and 132.16 and a 2-day high of 109.35, respectively. The next likely support for the yen is seen around 156 against the pound, 135.00 against the euro and 112.00 against the greenback.

The yen depreciated to a 5-1/2-year low of 121.09 against the franc, from a high of 120.61 seen at 5:00 pm ET. If the yen continues its fall, 123.5 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The yen edged down to 78.71 against the kiwi and 84.76 against the aussie, from its previous highs of 78.46 and 84.52, respectively and held steady thereafter. The yen is poised to challenge support around 82.00 against the kiwi and 87.00 against the aussie.

The yen was trading lower at 90.11 versus the loonie, compared to Thursday’s close of 89.96. The yen is seen finding support around the 92.00 region.

Looking ahead, at 7:30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on April 21-22.

Canada wholesale sales and manufacturing sales for March, U.S. retail sales, export and import prices and industrial production, all for April, University of Michigan’s preliminary U.S. consumer sentiment index for May and business inventories data for March are scheduled for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.