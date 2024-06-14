The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows that investors have increased their bearish bets against the Japanese Yen. As of June 14, 2024, speculative net positions in JPY have dropped to -138.6K, a more negative figure compared to the previous -132.1K.This shift continues the trend of deepening pessimism around Japan’s economic outlook as global pressures mount. Analysts suggest that concerns over persistently low inflation, coupled with global economic uncertainties, have fueled the bearish sentiment among traders.Market observers will be closely watching upcoming economic indicators and policy decisions to gauge whether this negative sentiment will persist or if a reversal is on the horizon for the Yen. In the meantime, the growing net short positions underscore the increasing caution among investors regarding Japan’s economic prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com