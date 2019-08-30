Japan’s Cabinet Office maintains economic assessment for August

In its monthly economic report, Japan’s Cabinet Office maintains the economic assessment for August. Key Highlights: Weakness continuing mainly in exports. Economy recovering at a moderate pace. USD/JPY trades up and down in a 25-pips narrow range so far this Friday, currently wavering around 106.40 levels.
