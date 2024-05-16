Japan’s industrial sectors are showing a promising sign of recovery as the country’s capacity utilization indicator shifted from negative territory in February to a positive increase in March 2024. According to the latest data updated on May 16, Japan’s capacity utilization for March leaped to 1.3%, a marked contrast to the -0.5% recorded in February.This significant month-over-month improvement suggests that Japan’s industries might be rebounding, potentially driven by increased demand and more efficient use of production capabilities. The previous comparison for February showed a month-over-month decline, whereas the current indicator suggests a turnaround as industries geared up production in March.The positive shift in capacity utilization reflects an encouraging outlook for Japan’s economic health, hinting at a possible stabilization or growth phase after a period of slowed industrial activity. Stakeholders and investors will likely keep a close eye on future data releases to confirm if this upward trend continues in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com