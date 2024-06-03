In a surprising economic shift, Japan’s capital spending growth has decelerated sharply in the first quarter of 2024. Updated data as of June 2, 2024, indicates that capital expenditure growth has plummeted to 6.8%, a considerable drop from the previous quarter’s 16.4%.This data reveals a stark year-over-year comparison; the capital spending parameter for the first quarter of this year shows a dramatic decrease when contrasted with the fourth quarter of 2023. The previous indicator for the end of 2023 highlighted a strong economic performance, peaking at 16.4%, aligning with a robust recovery phase. However, the current downturn to 6.8% suggests a tightening of corporate investment and possibly reflects broader economic challenges faced by the nation.Analysts are closely monitoring the situation, attributing the decline to a mix of global economic uncertainties and domestic market conditions. Detailed assessments are expected to follow as Japan navigates these unexpected economic hurdles, seeking strategies to bolster investment and stabilize growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com